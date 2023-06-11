I have been honored to serve the citizens of Stafford, as your elected treasurer, these past 16 years. I brought strong leadership experience and a high level of customer service background to the office. I’ve made positive changes, improved processes with technology, reorganized workflows and cross trained individuals to provide customer service excellence to our citizens.

I was humbled to be the first Stafford treasurer nominated and selected as the 2016 President of the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia. I have received awards recognizing my leadership and received office accreditation annually since I took office, from the Treasurers’ Association, certifying the Stafford Treasurer’s Office met statewide best practices for performance in treasury management.

Why do I mention all of this? Because I know Heather Mitchell will continue the leadership legacy I have built.

It is important to have a treasurer who will lead with integrity, take the initiative to move the office forward and have the ability to foster relationships throughout the county and the commonwealth.

Heather Mitchell has the leadership qualities to lead the treasurer’s office. Heather was instrumental in developing standard operating procedures that provided efficiencies in tax collections. She speaks daily to the citizens and assists them with all questions concerning their tax accounts.

Heather is respected in the community, by the taxpayers, and has worked with leaders in Richmond on important legislative budget amendments to benefit this office and treasurer offices throughout the commonwealth.

Heather Mitchell’s proven leadership, knowledge and experience is why I am endorsing Heather Mitchell for treasurer. Please join me on June 20, and vote Heather Mitchell for treasurer.

Laura Rudy

Stafford