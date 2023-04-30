First, Virginia law, including anything from Gov. Youngkin, does not require the removal of books from libraries. What it does require is that parents be notified when their children are required to utilize materials in school containing sexually explicit content as defined by Virginia code. The parents then have the right to have their child opted out of using said materials and have an acceptable alternative provided.

Why individual school districts, including Spotsylvania County, are choosing to falsely claim that they are required to remove or ban books in school libraries is a mystery explained only by either incompetence or the deliberate dissemination of misinformation. Maybe both, in the case of Spotsylvania County. One only need look at the school division’s recent history to realize all is not well there, starting at the top.

That being said, let’s get something straight on book banning. Libraries have finite space, so no matter how books are selected, or selections are revised, there will always be certain books that will be unavailable in a particular library. It is the reasonableness of the selection process that determines if book removals rise to the level of a ban.

In Spotsylvania County the process does rise to that level, because the book review process (IIA-R) they created contains a fatal flaw. It allows for one parent and the superintendent to override the reasoned consideration of a group comprising school staff and parents as was the case with the 14 books recently reported on in this newspaper. Again, there is no removal requirement from the state. This is the few (two in this case) banning literature for the many.

Jeff Campbell

Spotsylvania