LETTER: Law does value clean energy diversity

Law does value clean energy diversity

In its May 13 editorial [“Energy production must be diversified”], The Free Lance–Star implies that the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) and the lawmakers who passed it don’t recognize the role nuclear generation plays in decarbonizing the commonwealth’s grid. A review of the law reveals the opposite to be true.

Under the definition of “total electric energy,” the law instructs Virginia’s utilities to take out the share of their load that’s covered by existing nuclear plants (i.e. Surry and North Anna) before they go about acquiring renewables to decarbonize their load.

In addition, the law says that in the future, the utilities must also subtract that share of the load covered by any new zero-carbon resources that aren’t Renewables Portfolio Standard eligible (e.g. a small modular nuclear reactor, green hydrogen, or perhaps fusion), but are placed in service after July 1, 2030.

Simply put, the VCEA is designed to do exactly what the writers are suggesting it ought to do: recognize the role Virginia’s nuclear fleet plays in a clean, reliable grid. Furthermore, it’s designed to allow future clean generation to support that decarbonization and diversify our electric grid.