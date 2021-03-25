LETTER: Law enforcement is important for public safety

Law enforcement

is important

for local economy

In response to the March 24 editorial [“Don’t skimp on law enforcement”], taxes play a crucial role and determine many key things when being put to use. They should be better balanced and be put to use in key places.

For example, law enforcement should receive more money, as they are getting busier. A county with a high crime rate looks good to no one. If someone doesn’t make a change soon, then it will come to a point where it will be hard to control, especially if law enforcement is low on staff.

We’ll have less tourists or people from neighboring counties coming here, which in turn will decrease business. Then our businesses will move to somewhere safer with a lower crime rate.

Matthew Minter

Spotsylvania