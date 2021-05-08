LETTER: Law enforcement should be held to higher standard

Law enforcement should be held to higher standard

Recently a letter writer suggested that we need to show more support for the police, as far more police officers get shot and killed than do Black or white citizens.

I believe we have as a country shown a great deal of support for the authority of the police and respect for good officers doing a difficult job. However, when a person takes on the responsibility of becoming a deputy or police officer, they do so in order to keep the peace, and to protect and serve the public.

They do so at a great risk because we entrust them with the power of the courts and the use of deadly force when absolutely required. Like a person in the military, there are additional hardships and additional risks associated with their jobs.

We need to hold individuals responsible for their actions, especially those to whom we give additional responsibilities and grant special powers. It is not acceptable or reasonable to think that a traffic stop should result in the death of a citizen. It is not acceptable to have officers feel authorized to shoot someone in the back for resisting arrest.