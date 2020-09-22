LETTER: Lawmakers called out China for human rights abuses

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia lawmakers called out China for

human rights abuses

It was a rare and welcome occasion in late July when 49 Democrat and Republican lawmakers from Virginia came together to speak in unison. Their letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked for “forceful and sustained action by the United States” to help end the 21-year-long persecution of Falun Gong by the Chinese Communist Party.

This ruthless campaign has included not only horrific torture, but also the non-consensual organ harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners.

Falun Gong is a spiritual discipline whose main tenet is the practice of virtue. The CCP, however, has never trusted anything it could not control, particularly if it did not require unquestioned loyalty to the party.

The CCP has brutally persecuted Falun Gong practitioners since 1999, and details can be found in numerous issues of the Annual Report of the U.S, Commission on International Religious Freedom.

A number of survivors of the persecution reside in the commonwealth, and Falun Gong practitioners have reported being surveilled and harassed by the CCP right here in Virginia.