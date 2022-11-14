Letter: Lead according to tenets found in the Bible

I wish to heartily endorse the idea recently expressed in a letter to the editor that one should vote according to tenets found in the Bible. I would particularly affirm the verses found in Micah 6:8 which states "He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the LORD require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?"

I further affirm the words of Jesus Christ found in the 12th chapter of Mark, "One of the scribes came near and heard them disputing with one another, and seeing that he answered them well, he asked him, “Which commandment is the first of all?” Jesus answered, “The first is, ‘Hear, O Israel: the Lord our God, the Lord is one; you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength. The second is this, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.”