Letter: Leaders must learn to work together

Leaders must learn to travel down the middle

It’s ironic that something my mom said when I was a child would be put into force in today’s world, but it’s a fact of reality now. In the 21st century, our politicians don’t talk to each other, make assumptions, and doubt the intentions of each other. Facts have been turned into political arguments and somehow simple conversations have turned into family arguments. Every time a new party is elected, they always have new ideas to become law, hoping that a majority equals successes. And in most cases, this doesn’t happen. It’s not a Democrat or a Republican action, but both parties have done this in the past. The first step in fixing our polarization in America is just by believing that the other side isn’t out to get you or destroy this country. If we start to believe that the other side is actually trying to benefit this country, then maybe we can recognize their point of view. The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace highlights that we need to be able to call out our own party members for not being able to work with the other side, and it needs to start at the top. The party leadership needs to be able to receive criticism from both outside members and current members. Just like my mom said, the solution is in the middle, not left or right.