Letter: Learned something new at Master Gardeners seed swap

Learned something new at Master

Gardeners seed swap

I attended the Seed Swap that was held inside the Rowser Building on Route 1. The program was sponsored by Master Gardeners Association of the Central Rappahannock Area, MGACRA. There were a good amount of master gardeners and good public turnout.

There was a generous selection of seeds that were packaged so one could pick and choose for their garden. I chose a package of basil seeds to which I will add to my tomato plants that I will grow in my container garden as soon as it gets warm enough. Basil will help keep certain bugs away that love to eat the plump and delicious fruit.

While I was there, I also listened to a talk given by Mr. Frank Reilly about how gardeners can prepare for many of the climate changes happening at this time. The moisture, wind, sun and temperatures all affect the plants, trees and soil that support the gardens we grow. I thought, wow, I learned something new this morning!

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford