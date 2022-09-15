Letter: Learning has no end

Learning has no end

I enjoyed a crafty class at Howell Library, Welcome to Beginning Quilting. Its teachers are Pat and Heidi. Not being a good quilter, I am going to work hard to learn to applique correctly. I hope to learn some new ideas about sewing.

Going to the first class was an inspiration for me. I put on my positive attitude that I can do this! I will draw an idea to applique and decide what size to make it. I know how to sew by hand, now I put this to work.

I would like to thank Pat and Heidi for showing us new and fun ways to put hands and mind to work. Learning has no end, and I feel I will learn a lot.

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford