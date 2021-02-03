LETTER: Leave PC out of Hall of Fame considerations

Political correctness shouldn’t impact Hall of Fame vote

That the Baseball Hall of Fame won’t have any inductees this year is a sad result of political correctness gone bad. It’s one thing if players cheated by using PEDs (steroids) like Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens, or committed domestic violence like Andruw Jones, but when it comes down to a player’s political opinion, the system is broken.

Curt Schilling earned the right to be in the Hall of Fame through many years of exemplary performance and results, but he’s been denied over social media postings that aren’t PC. I don’t agree with his views, but I still support his baseball greatness.

The worst case of the Hall denying a player the right to be enshrined is Pete Rose, possibly the best player to ever play the game. He has been denied for betting on baseball games after he retired from playing and became a manager. Yes, it was wrong, but it doesn’t negate what he did as a player.

If we look into the lives of the players already enshrined, we are guaranteed to find many who don’t fit in today’s PC world, had DUIs, assault charges or opinions accepted in their day but not now.

Votes should be based solely on the player’s stats and fair play.