Letter: Leaving RGGI is already an unpopular mistake

On Dec. 7, Virginia’s Air Pollution Control Board voted to end our state’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This is a mistake and is proving to be an unpopular one.

RGGI works by making polluters pay for the air pollution they create. This program is proven, and the money generated provides crucial funding for flood preparedness, coastal resilience, and low-income energy efficiency programs in the Commonwealth.

The program has netted our state just under $500 million since joining in 2020. Ending participation means Virginia will miss out on future and much-needed revenue streams, eliminating critical funding that local governments need as they wrestle with rising seas, flooding, and deadly landslides stemming from climate change.

The Air Board took comments from the public as part of this unlawful withdrawal process and an analysis of those comments showed the vast majority favored staying in RGGI. The people have spoken, yet the administration is turning a deaf ear to Virginians.

Gov. Youngkin should heed the will of his constituents, do right by the commonwealth, and stay in RGGI.

Leigh Ann Poland

Spotsylvania