LETTER: Leeland Station paying price for VDOT plan

Leeland Station paying price for VDOT plan

Sixteen years ago, my wife and I moved to Stafford County. Having grown up in Woodbridge, I was reluctant to move.

However, after traveling down to Stafford one day and visiting Leeland Station, we found our new home. The neighborhood had all the amenities we were looking for, including a number of trails that meandered through the neighborhood.

As neighborhood construction was completed and trees filled in and matured, it has become the picturesque neighborhood the developer had envisioned. The trails are wonderful, with mature trees and plenty of opportunity to walk the dog, take a jog or even ride a bike.

But now, one of prettiest areas of our neighborhood—a trail that runs along Leeland Road—is in jeopardy of being destroyed.

Just about everyone who has traveled on Leeland Road knows that the area would be vastly improved if the small stretch of road just south of Leeland Station was expanded and sidewalks put in.

VDOT has an answer to those desires, but it comes with a price: the removal of over 50 trees and other vegetation, a split-rail fence, and the picturesque trail residents of Leeland Station enjoy so much.