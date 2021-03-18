LETTER: Left refuses to acknowledge Trump accomplishments

Left refuses to acknowledge Trump successes

William Howson’s call to “reprogram” Trump supporters in his Feb. 28 letter to the editor highlights the fact that he seems to have been brainwashed by the Left to not accept anything that President Trump did, including his “Warp Speed Initiative” that resulted in two COVID-19 vaccines in production before the end of 2020.

Even the medical community has acknowledged that this was a Trump accomplishment. The death toll from this vile virus would be much higher without Mr. Trump’s push for these vaccines.

Trump supporters did not like his past personal lifestyle any more than we like President Joe Biden’s profession of the Catholic faith as he promotes abortion, gay marriage and the transgender agenda. At least Mr. Trump stood up for the right to life for everyone from the womb to the tomb.

Instead of relying on only Left-leaning news sources, perhaps Mr. Howson should check the record of Trump’s success on our southern border by building a wall and establishing the “remain-in-Mexico” asylum policy that the Border Patrol says significantly lowered illegal crossings of both people and narcotics.