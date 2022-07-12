Letter: Left's noise and confusion is intentional

Left’s noise and confusion is intentional

The National Education Association, America’s top teachers’ union, is moving to erase the word mother from its messaging and instead call women birthing parents.

We live in a time of intentional confusion and insanity. God made them man and woman. Period.

The scriptures tell us in 1st Genesis 27: “God created mankind in his image, in the image of God he created them, male and female he created them.”

Regardless of your faith, or total lack thereof, nature and creation exist male and female. It’s irrefutable. It’s invincible, and you’re reading this because of it.

The noise and confusion of the world is relentless and intentional. It is an insult and deception of the most insidious kind to refer to mothers as birthing people or imply men can give birth. It’s false, asinine, and a demonic deception. The devil mocks God’s creation. Confusion and deception come from the devil, fueled by those who hate and despise any form of truth and virtue. That’s their end game.

Women have the incredible ability to carry and bring life into existence. Mothers are blessings from God. Mothers are the rocks of our families. Mothers are leaders, providers and blessedly unique. Mothers are selfless, strong, caring, loving and invincible in loving, nurturing and defending their own. There’s your definition of woman.

This unrelenting torrent of absurdity from the ever-changing devolving lost contingent must not only be refuted but defeated and thrown on the trash heap of history.

The minds and souls of our children are at stake, and we are at war against principalities and the deception of the enemy. God’s people must continue to work, pray and sacrifice for sadly, common sense, reason, sanity and ultimately the truth.

Have no fear. Saint Michael pray for us.

Hugh Brown

Spotsylvania

Chairman of the Board,

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School