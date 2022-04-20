Letter: Legislative branch controls purse strings

The legislative branch controls the purse strings

Folks, the legislature, not the executive branch, controls the purse strings at the state and national levels.

The chief executive can map and propose a plan but cannot singlehandedly implement it. The balance of power exists for this reason.

If you believe spending is out of control or misapplied, then look to your representatives and senators for correction. Specifically, look at who is the speaker of the House. That position controls what does and does not make it to the House floor for a vote.

The Senate majority leader also wields this power in the Senate. I believe we need to take a close look at both houses at both the state and national levels. The voters are their only supervisors.

Michael Thompson

Stafford