Letter: Legislators need to learn to work together

The United States' well-being is dependent upon states' representatives passing laws that lay out a course for our country to remain strong and meet the needs of its citizens.

To do this, representatives should know the art of negotiation, cooperation, and respect for others. The old saying “If you are not part of the solution, then you are part of the problem” still holds true.

Lately, divisional politics seems to throw dissention among our legislators, with little legislation being passed. Name-calling and blame-throwing does nothing for the well-being of our country.

For the health of the United States we need to evaluate what our representatives are actually doing. Are they effective in their job? Do they work with their peers, no matter their party affiliation? Are they responsive to the diverse needs of all the people they represent?

The problems facing our country are sometimes worldwide, like inflation, and some are local in nature, like road repairs. Whatever the nature, the branches of our government should be involved in coming up with solutions. When approximately half the representatives are trying to solve problems and the other half are stonewalling, little true work is going to get done. This has been the pattern for the past few decades. Too much is at stake for this to continue.

James McCloud

Spotsylvania