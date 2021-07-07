LETTER: Legislature must keep governor in check

Legislature must keep governor in check

Now that the pandemic is “over” and the last of the totalitarian restrictions have been lifted, it is time to rethink laws that allow our governor to arbitrarily enact such restrictions in a time of emergency.

Clearly, not everything our governor did was within the law. This needs to stop.

State emergencies are mostly natural disasters, and rules regarding them can easily be defined. A governor does not have to deal with wars and needs very limited power to enact actions on a statewide basis.

The legislature needs to enact specific laws curbing the governor’s power for times of emergency. Pennsylvania has already done so. The Virginia legislature needs to do likewise.

During the pandemic, the governor acted as both the executive branch and the legislative branch by making laws and ordering their enforcement. He has no authority to do so. As the pandemic dragged on, he had plenty of opportunities to call the legislature in session to pass real laws, but failed to do so.

We hear news every day about the president issuing executive orders, and we assume that these pertain to us. But executive orders apply to people who work for the executive (president).