Letter: Let business examine their own security needs

Let business examine its own security needs

This is directed to the Virginia private security industry as well as the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services along with consumers of private security services here in the commonwealth. I am giving my opinion as a private citizen today.

First, businesses should be allowed to examine their security needs without fear that they will be held accountable later on in the day. Do not use the security survey (a formal written assessment of the security needs of a business) as a legal way to sue someone.

Use the fact that they chose not to do something to hold them accountable. For example, if an officer reports a spill and it is not cleaned up in a reasonable manner, then use the officers report instead of some type of survey. Next, all businesses should have a duty to provide a reasonably safe, clean and orderly work environment. So, private business needs to make the provision of security a top priority in their business plan. Security should be an equal partner at the table with business. Private companies need to look for innovative ways to provide an array of security solutions for their needs.

Finally, and probably most importantly, if you decide to hire an officer, make sure they are properly compensated and that they have as much support as possible. You examine how you can reward top executives, but you should also examine how you reward valued officers. Officers need to be well trained, managed and paid. Uvalde, Texas, should show the need for world class security in a challenging threat environment.

In closing, I hope that those in authority will hear me and understand what I am trying to put forward today. It is a vision for the future of the industry in Virginia.

William E. Sparks

Ruther Glen