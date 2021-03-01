LETTER: Let health pros run vaccine distribution

Let the health professionals run vaccine distribution

When will the powers that be realize that having government run the COVID vaccine system is the least efficient plan? Why haven’t they turned it over to the medical professionals who know what they are doing?

I recently took my elderly mother to get both of her vaccines, and the system run by Mary Washington was efficient and professionally run—and all of the staff were amazingly pleasant and caring!

I have heard people say it is like a Chick-fil-A drive-thru, and that is a good comparison. You move quickly from check point to check point and at no time have to wait in any long lines or stand out in the cold like you see in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the government in Virginia continues to slog along. While other states have moved on to group 1C, we are still stuck in 1B, for ages 65 and older only. I meet three of the criteria (I am my mother’s caretaker, manage an essential business and have pre-existing health conditions) and am no closer to getting the vaccine than I was in December.

It is time for government bureaucracy to get out of the way and let the medical professionals fix what they have broken!

Bruce Levy

Spotsylvania