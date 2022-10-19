Letter: Let parents, coaches model proper behavior

As a second-year sports official for basketball, baseball, and softball, I was deeply concerned about what I would face during scholastic games. Well, I was surprised because most parents, coaches and players are very well behaved, respectful, and grateful to and for the sports officials.

There are those, however who can ruin it for everyone, and when they do act inappropriately, it is up to all of us to act.

Sports officials are human and sometimes get it wrong, and coaches do get to ask questions. Fredericksburg, Stafford, and Spotsylvania fans, from what I have seen, are mostly great. Some, however, ruin it for everyone, but they really ruin it for the kids who just want to play the game.

We should treat scholastic sports like being in a classroom, where any negative behavior is not tolerated. Remember, the officials are not professionals even though we try to be as good as we can be on the court or behind the plate.

Before you yell at the official over a call, remember who is hearing it. Your kid is. Will they be embarrassed by your actions? Will they think it is OK to yell at someone, an adult, they disagree with? Will they become a problem?

Root for your team, and leave the rest to the coaches and officials.

Coaches, remember, you are the role model for your players. What you say and do matters.

To my fellow officials, show up ready to do your best for the kids, hustle, and strive to get better. We all owe it to our kids. Our kids will thank you and learn good social skills along the way.

Have a great season. By the way, the community needs officials in all sports. Join us and make a difference.

Thomas Henion

Stafford