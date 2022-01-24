Letter: Let's look at Trump's first year highlights

Friday’s FLS ran another in a seemingly endless series of letters critical of President Biden’s first year in office [“Biden has failed on every level since he took office”]. Presumably, the authors of these letters would have you believe that our country would be better off if the former president had been re-elected. OK, let’s set aside for now the mounting evidence of the former president’s role in the unlawful efforts to highjack the 2020 presidential election and review a few of the highlights of his first year in office.

The former president hung up on the Australian Prime Minister, fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates, fired National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, prematurely celebrated legislation repealing the Affordable Care Act (and later referred to it as a “mean” bill), fired Attorney General James Comey, disclosed highly classified information to the Russians in an Oval Office meeting, personally dictated a misleading statement about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with the Russians in Trump Tower, fired Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, referred to white nationalists marching in Charlottesville as “very fine people,” fired Steve Bannon, attacked NFL players who protested during the national anthem, feuded with the mayor of San Juan following Hurricane Maria’s devastation of Puerto Rico and sided with Russian President Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies’ claims that Russia had meddled in 2016 presidential election. And, if that weren’t enough, his former campaign manager and an associate were indicted, and Michael Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI—all within the former president’s first chaotic year in office. Most readers, I believe, would find the author’s description of “an elderly man who lacks any moral compass and cognitive ability to lead effectively” to be more applicable to the former president than to the current chief executive.