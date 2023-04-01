Residents of the city of Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania and the entire region known as PD-16 should be concerned about a possible spill and contamination by toxic and flammable materials due to the risks of the storage of contaminant contents operated by CSX within the city.

The inhabitants of this region should have as a warning the derailment of a train carrying polluting and hazardous materials that occurred in Ohio in January.

We know CSX's operations are regulated by federal law, but the city of Fredericksburg also has the power to protect its residents. In fact, the city has been taking action to prevent a disaster like Ohio's. The public should also organize and work to avoid the risks that CSX causes.

A few years ago, CSX received from the state of Virginia, from the taxes of all Virginians, $900,000 allocated for the side track and other works, but the risk and threats remain.

In April 2021, the city made an official statement regarding its concern about the traffic and storage of CSX tanks along Railroad Avenue.

Years ago, during a forum organized by Mayfield-area residents and Virginia Organizing, the grassroots organization published an article in which it said “should an accident occur, the radius of the affected area could be 14 miles, reaching well beyond Fredericksburg. An accident could also contaminate waterways and travel downstream of the Rappahannock affecting the communities of King George, Caroline, Westmoreland, Lancaster, Essex, Middlesex and Richmond counties.”

It continued, “spill could have an effect on the Rappahannock River, the Chesapeake Bay, with the economic consequences of having our region shut down for two weeks, not to mention the safety of the community.”

Michael O. Johnson

Ruther Glen