The Senate recently passed the Sunshine Protection Act, leading to later sunrises and sunsets during the four months in which most of the U.S. currently observes standard time, resulting in less sunlight in the morning hours and more sunlight in the evening. Sen. Rubio, who introduced the bill, said "changing time twice a year is stupid." Changing the clocks is stupid. So is the very idea of saving daylight. Sure, Sen. Rubio, save daylight in the summer and release it in the winter, lol. It's a bright idea, pun intended.

Public opinion is heavily in favor of not changing the clocks seasonally, but permanent daylight saving time is the wrong answer. Prior to the introduction of daylight saving time in 1967, all American states observed permanent standard time, good old American common sense. Daylight saving time was originally a European idea. Permanent standard time is considered by health researchers and safety experts worldwide to be the best option for health, safety, schools and the economy, and we wouldn't have to change our clocks. The problem with daylight saving time is that it interferes with normal sleep. That causes problems for physical and mental health, and it makes people cranky and less productive at work.

Permanent daylight saving time in the U.S. was briefly enacted by president Richard Nixon in 1974. The new permanent daylight saving time law was retracted within the year. It was initially supported by 79% of the public, but that support had dropped to 42% after its first winter. The Sunshine Protection Act would likely yield a similar result.

How is it that a guy, Sen. Rubio, who doesn't want the government telling us what to do wants to tell us how to set our clocks? Daylight saving time is an imposition. Let's not impose it.

John Sterne

Falmouth