Letter: Let's worry about the electric grid, first

The race is on to have all cars become electric between 2030 and 2040. Beware what is wished for.

Hurricane Ian left over 2 million people without electricity. Last winter’s freeze in Texas left millions without electricity. Unfortunately, during the January 2022 snowstorm, thousands of motorists were stranded on I–95 for almost a day in the Fredericksburg region.

Imagine what the outcome would have been if all the cars were electric! How many people could have died from the cold as batteries failed? How long would it have taken for the road to be cleared? What about the brownouts in California this summer due to the heat wave?

Someone recently pointed out to me that a gasoline powered vehicle is like a generator on wheels. If you have gas in your car, you can evacuate and keep your cell phones charged.

We are putting the cart before the horse with this race to an all-electric fleet.

In my opinion a good way to transition is to go hybrid until we have a secure electrical grid nationwide. Furthermore, we should invest in our electric grid, not in charging stations.

If electricity is lost it won’t matter how many charging stations exist.

Brian Glass

Glen Allen