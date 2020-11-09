 Skip to main content
Letter: Letter on energy evolution should be required reading
Letter: Letter on energy evolution should be required reading

Alan Mindlin’s excellent letter on energy evolution [“Solar is the natural progression in energy evolution,” Nov. 1] should be required reading for all, especially in schools.

It is a refreshing change from the usual politically extreme rants, providing historical accuracy and a logical progression from wood burning to the solar future.

Let us hope this country and the world will progress as he has written, and the economic opportunities of future renewable energy sources will be realized. Thus, humanity may save this planet after all.

Marion Dongieux

Montross

