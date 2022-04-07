Letter: Letter to the editor is negative on Vanuch campaign

Letter to editor

disparages the Vanuch campaign

In response to Mr. Rudat’s letter to the editor, “Is Vanuch violating our First Amendment rights?” [March 31], I’ll start by asking how does the appearance of commingling exist between campaign activities and official duty by simply reporting a scheduled visit by Virginia’s AG? No elaboration on that; does Mr. Rudat see something nefarious that others don’t?

Mr. Rudat goes on to assert that Ms. Vanuch has blocked followers and is posting misinformation. I see Mr. Rudat has neglected to offer examples of this. One can only conclude this assertion is gratuitous. Mr. Rudat continues by mentioning a ruling of three federal appeals courts yet fails to name the cases or even cite the districts in which said courts preside.

In closing, Mr. Rudat accuses Ms. Vanuch of not responding to constituents’ concerns and running a negative campaign. Here again he fails to name the constituents or the concerns. I can only assume they are unnamed sources! As for Ms. Vanuch running a negative campaign, the only thing as yet I’ve seen negative is Mr. Rudat’s letter to the editor.

Jon Glick

Stafford