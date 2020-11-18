LETTER: Letter writer needs to take it down a notch

Letter-writer needs to take his criticism down a notch

Mr. Hornung’s Nov. 13 letter [“U.S. is becoming a polarized socialist society”] was misleading and incorrect and deserves a reply.

State-controlled means of production, as he defines socialism, are not unique to one party. How else could one define tariffs, manufacturing subsidies or directed COVID medical production?

Hornung states that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn’t rejected socialism, then references her having done so explicitly.

He criticizes Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris for a lack of leadership experience, which is flatly incorrect. They are experienced politicians who will be installed in political offices. Some of our finest presidents have never “run a business or governed a state.”

Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris have explicitly and directly condemned violent protests, and they have been role models for civil behavior since the election.

Mr. Hornung criticizes the Democrats for calling for post-election unity. Please go back and look at the post-election remarks of every presidential candidate, winners and losers, and see that all called for unity regardless of the heat of the campaign. Some might call this hypocritical; others may see it as civility and grace.