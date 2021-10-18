LETTER: Level of hostility towards families is at new low

Level of hostility towards families at new low

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” This is the limit Terry McAuliffe, our governor repeat hopeful, wants to place on parents concerning the education of their children.

Has he forgotten, or just never learned, the right and obligation that parents have concerning 12 years of their child’s life and education?

If not the parents—the taxpayers who vote for school board members and who pay teacher’s salaries—who does McAuliffe think should be guiding and directing the very future of our country through our children?

Couple the chilling words of McAuliffe with those of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has weaponized federal agents to take action against parents exercising their First Amendment rights, treating them like international terrorists planning bombings or acts of mass murder, and you have a government working to remove your right of free expression.

What is the matter with parents’ opposition to age-inappropriate material or lessons that make some students victims for life and others in the same classroom oppressors for life?