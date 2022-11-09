Letter: Liberals aren't going anywhere

This weekend, I read a letter to the editor entitled "Today's Liberals aren't JFK Liberals." Allow me say that JFK liberals are alive and well (thanks for asking!). As a native Irish-Catholic New Englander who continues to serve his country, I don't know where I would be without the ideals of JFK and his call to service.

With that in mind, my form of service is not the only way to serve one's country, and the younger generation of liberals have learned that lesson very well. Liberals won't be swayed or intimidated by false far-right narratives on rigged or stolen elections. The liberals today continuously fight for the ideal that healthcare and affordable education is not just an economic, but a moral right and they realize that climate change is very real and has to be addressed to preserve our collective future.

As for "controlling others," I would retort in saying that liberals aren't the ones telling a woman what they can or can't do if they become pregnant. And yes, I'm part of a large contingency, if not majority, of Catholics in the U.S. who believe in a woman's right to choose.

What is a liberal you say? Let's ask JFK: "If by a 'Liberal' they mean someone who looks ahead and not behind, someone who welcomes new ideas without rigid reactions, someone who cares about the welfare of the people-their health, their housing, their schools, their jobs, their civil rights and their civil liberties-someone who believes we can break through the stalemate and suspicions that grip us in our policies abroad, if that is what they mean by a 'Liberal', then I'm proud to say I'm a 'Liberal.'"

And we're not going anywhere!

Sean Murphy

Stafford