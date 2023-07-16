Spotsylvania's Beth Rininger implored "the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors to stop hesitating and provide financial support to their library" because of it being "a critical cornerstone of the community," and that Spotsylvania needed "representatives who will ensure the library remains a vital resource for all" in her July 7 letter, "Library is a vital resource for all."

But, for many who've felt like me throughout their life — invisible — the library was a place to find sanctuary, civility and solace, as well as receiving the same assistance and acceptance as any of its affluent patrons.

Before twice being employed at CRRL, I would go to the building that once housed Lafayette Elementary located at 1201 Caroline St. and remove the latest "Writer's Market" from the shelf to find a company that might publish my most recently written masterpiece. And, although I only received rejections, the best part of that CRRL visit was none of its employees questioned my merry chase with: "you wouldn't work at pie shop tasting pies, boy!"

So, in closing, I also want to encourage Ms. Rininger's neighbors to show support during election season for their library.

Rick Knight

Henrico