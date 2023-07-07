Our library needs our support! Libraries have evolved from book collections into complex centers for all information, requiring professionals working there to hold advanced-level degrees, with specialized knowledge and skills such as collection development, information literacy education, technical services, and reference assistance. The recent threat by the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors to withhold funding from the library and to withdraw from an award-winning library system has caused me to question if these members really have the best interests of our community in mind.

Our library offers equal access to materials and otherwise expensive databases, as well as assistance to independent researchers and critical support to students in providing access to costly books, pricey subscriptions, valuable information resources, as well as the internet. Our library serves as a center for community meetings, events and educational initiatives. It provides a welcoming environment where people can come together to learn, share ideas and engage. This communal space is a critical component of any thriving, democratic society.

Our library supports the local economy. Through providing access to free skills training and education resources, it fosters innovative ideas and inspires entrepreneurship and professional and personal development. This, in turn, attracts more individuals and businesses to the community, creating a ripple effect of growth and prosperity. This library effect has been observed in numerous case studies in the past.

Our library is a critical cornerstone of our community. I implore the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors to stop hesitating to provide the financial support to our library and to remain in the CRRL system. I also encourage my neighbors to show our library their support during election season. We need representatives who prioritize what’s best for our community. Let’s ensure our library remains a vital resource for all in the community.

Beth Rininger

Spotsylvania