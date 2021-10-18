LETTER: Lieberman for Spotsy School Board

Lieberman will find reasonable solutions

I fully support Rich Lieberman for the Spotsylvania School Board from Lee Hill District. Rich has one agenda: to ensure the children of his district have an advocate. He will listen to concerns from his constituents and come up with reasonable solutions.

His motivation to run is not for personal gain or notoriety, but rather to work for a quality education for all the children. I am confident he will work tirelessly with other members of the board to achieve these goals.

I have known Rich for over 25 years. He’s always been someone I can trust and count on in both my personal and professional life.

When I was traveling overseas and needed help with my three sons, he stepped in without hesitation. I have consulted him on professional matters, and he has always been straightforward and helpful, even when he didn’t receive any monetary gain.

Rich would be honored to serve his community and recognizes it’s a privilege to do so.

Nickolas C. Arvan

Spotsylvania