LETTER: Lies about Civil War and stolen election

Lies about Civil War and stolen election

Mr. Richard Beale’s recent letter on the opinion page [“Confederates fought Lincoln’s tyranny,” May 13] is simply false from start to finish. The Confederacy did not secede over disputes about tariffs or state’s rights.

In the lead-up to the conflict, virtually every seceding state justified their actions by saying they were reacting to the threat to slavery posed by President Abraham Lincoln and the Republicans.

When the North won, “Lost Cause” advocates found it hard to justify a war that produced 750,000 dead (out of a population one-tenth of the present, or about 33 million people). The South was on the wrong side of history when it defended slavery.

Currently, our Constitution and American democracy are threatened by insidious allegations about a “stolen election,” an insurrection orchestrated by the former president and those who would make it more difficult to vote.

Again, it is time to speak the truth.

Joe McElroy

Spotsylvania