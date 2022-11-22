 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Life holds more power than death

President Biden and Vice President Harris say, “Abortion empowers women.” Actually, women are empowered when they bring life into the world.

We each started our lives in the womb as a fetus (the name for a baby in the womb). All our great leaders, musicians, actors, all who have been born started their lives as fetuses in the wombs of their mothers. How many great persons have been lost because a woman chose to abort instead of letting her child live and potentially go on to do great things?

There is a saying: “The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world.”

Now, that is empowerment.

Alice Clune

Locust Grove

