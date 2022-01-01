Letter: Life is a valuable right

Government should protect right to life

In response to Andrew Johnston’s letter on Dec. 26 [“Anti-abortion piety unduly punishes the poor”], I’m a Christian, but I would be against abortion, even if I wasn’t, because I believe in The Declaration of Independence’s assertion that governments are instituted to protect our “unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

Many today are constantly claiming that we should follow the science. Simple embryology tells us that once a baby is conceived, it is an entirely new person. An abortion is the taking of a human life. Let me respond to Mr. Johnston’s three points:

1. Anyone who values life should be against abortion. Wanting to protect life should be a universal value. All moral people are against murder, not just those of a certain religion.