Letter: Life is a valuable right

Government should protect right to life
In response to Andrew Johnston’s letter on Dec. 26 [“Anti-abortion piety unduly punishes the poor”], I’m a Christian, but I would be against abortion, even if I wasn’t, because I believe in The Declaration of Independence’s assertion that governments are instituted to protect our “unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Many today are constantly claiming that we should follow the science. Simple embryology tells us that once a baby is conceived, it is an entirely new person. An abortion is the taking of a human life. Let me respond to Mr. Johnston’s three points:
1. Anyone who values life should be against abortion. Wanting to protect life should be a universal value. All moral people are against murder, not just those of a certain religion.
2. Equal protection under the law should not discriminate against children in the womb. It’s a good thing that other countries have laws against murder, or the wealthy could take burdensome older relatives or already born children and legally do away with them. Many couples in America would love to adopt newborn babies, and there are agencies who will provide what is needed at no charge to those who want to give their babies up for adoption. There would be no need for “baby farms.”
3. Many in our culture show their immorality, when it states that bearing and raising children is an “undue burden” and that abortion is a means to improve our society. Mr. Johnston and many others believe that abortion is acceptable. They should not require taxpayers to fund what I think is equivalent to murder. This issue has nothing to do with “church and state,” but with the simple idea that life is valuable from conception to natural death. The government’s job is to protect it.
Terry Naumann
King George