Letter: Lifting the mandates is political

Lifting mandates

is political game

Scott Gottlieb, former U.S. commissioner of food and drugs, was interviewed on Feb. 6 on “Face the Nation.”

Margaret Brennan asked the following: “The governor of Virginia lifted the mask mandate for schools, and ... on Jan. ... 23rd when I asked you what should be done here, you said that was too early, but in two weeks we’d be in a place where mask mandates could be lifted. So that puts us right where we are right now. Can mask mandates be lifted in most schools?”

Gottlieb responded: “... I think you’re going to see governors start to do that. I think we’re two weeks out, we’ve seen prevalence come down. Connecticut, their mask mandate ... expires on Feb. 15th. I would expect that that’s not going to be renewed, and schools in the state of Connecticut will very quickly lift mask requirements for students. I think you’re going to see the same thing in New York, New Jersey, other states where omicron has come down, where vaccination rates are especially high.”

Brennan had hoped Gottlieb would rant about Youngkin’s recklessness.

As Democratic politicians begin to lift mask restrictions, will screams from the media, school boards and letters to the editor still echo off neighboring planets about school boards running the show and politicos spreading COVID with a two-week difference in periodicity; is the calculus that good?

Probably not.

Only Republican politicians spread COVID.

Per CNN: “John Cafferky, an attorney for the Virginia school boards, had argued at an earlier hearing that it should be up to the boards to decide whether to implement protective measures like universal masking, not the governor.”

Unless the governor is a Democrat.

Bob Sargeant

Spotsylvania