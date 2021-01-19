LETTER Listen now, or face our wrath on Election Day

Listen now, or face our wrath on Election Day

Recent events have left me feeling disgraced and ashamed. I feel it is time that the Spotsylvania County School Board and the Board of Supervisors release statements condemning the recent mob at the Capitol, and committing themselves (and their respective budgets) to work toward becoming agents of equity and making SCPS a more just community.

This begins with ensuring that all SPCS staff, employees, board members, and each supervisor undergo anti-racist and cultural competency training.

Instead of declarations that cat’s lives are suffering, it is time that the School Board declares that Black Lives Matter, that education without equity is anti-democratic and anti-American.

VDOE is committed to equity: they are limiting the ability for boards, administrators or teachers to adjudicate claims of racism, able-ism, gender/sexuality discrimination, etc. without having representatives who have gone through equity training.

Equity in education is about more than being nice; it is about valuing the diverse voices and lived experiences of each of our young people so that all may thrive. And it starts with the understanding that we have a problem.