LETTER: Listen to experts: vaccines save lives

Doctors William Jenner, Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin are among many other vaccine pioneers who saved countless human lives. They experienced doubters in their time, but history has proven them to be correct. Vaccines do save lives.

The current campaign, coming mostly from conservatives seeking to undermine efforts to vaccinate our citizens against COVID, is anything but conservative. It is, in fact, radical in the extreme. It is killing people who should not have died.

It is also selfish. To encourage vaccination skepticism and refusal will spread infection to others. The Delta variant, the most infectious and deadly strain of coronavirus, is becoming the dominant virus in the country. The only way to contain it is to get more of the population vaccinated.

Smallpox, polio, yellow fever, measles and others are diseases of the past, thanks to vaccines. Measles recurred when we stopped vaccinating.

Yet many elected officials and conservative news commentators (many of whom refuse to confirm their own vaccination status) spew lies and misinformation that result in more infections, disability and death.