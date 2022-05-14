 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Literacy is key

Literacy is key to lowering infant mortality

Your Thursday column on literacy reminded me of something [“Well-wisher gives $1 million to state library” May 12].

What is the one thing we can do in a developing country that will reduce infant mortality more than any other thing? Clean water? Sure! Better and more accessible prenatal care? No brainer! But the thing that gives the most bang for the buck is teaching women to read.

One nurse can reach only a limited number of mothers, but pamphlets on child care in the local language that mothers and grandmothers can read can reach so many more. The positive ripple effects of educating females to a community are far-reaching.

Jack Dawkins

Culpeper

