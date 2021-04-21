LETTER: Litterbugs need to stop, or pay

Litterbugs need

to stop, or pay

Recently, I had reason to be traveling through Westmoreland County and noticed some proactive measures concerning litter control.

At least a decade ago, that county and/or VDOT placed warning signs along the roadsides where there was a chronic litter problem.

Apparently, a fair number of people have noticed an uptick in what litterbugs do to the roadsides.

Indeed, some of them in various counties are viewed as a convenient dumping area for just about anything: tires, old sofas, old mattresses, an array of household trash, etc.

It looks like Westmoreland is trying to be proactive again by placing warning signs at or near chronically littered roadside spots. The signs indicate a phone number to call if one spots someone littering. The signs also warn that being a litterbug can cost you a fine up to $2,500 and/or up to one year behind the bars, so to speak.

When you think about it, those restrictions/laws are not too far off from when various governments were coaxing people to wear their vehicles’ seat belts while driving and riding. Remember “Click-It or Ticket”?