Letter: Little things can help protect our water supply

Nonpoint source (NPS) pollution in Virginia has consistently gotten worse, and we can help fix it!

According to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality “Nonpoint source (NPS) pollution occurs when rain runs off farmland, city streets, construction sites, suburban lawns, roofs and driveways, and enters our waterways.”

This is a problem because if the unhealthy chemicals get in the water, they can kill organisms living in that water, which will eventually affect the humans who rely on the water source.

Although this is a big problem, here are three simple things that we can do to make Fredericksburg a better place: We can pick up pet waste, mulch or compost grass clippings, and dispose of oil and household chemicals by taking them to a proper drop off location and not dumping them down the drain or outside.

Together, we can make Fredericksburg a happier, healthier, and more beautiful place.

Maeve Scripps

Stafford

Fredericksburg Academy student