LETTER: Local Democrats say 'No' to Amendment 1

Racism is still a powerful force in our nation, infusing institutions like police departments with white supremacy 157 years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Our nation was founded on a compromise with slave states, counting slaves as 3/5 persons for purposes of apportionment for the U.S. House and the Electoral College. Similarly, each state is awarded two senators no matter its population. These artifacts of our racist history continue to disproportionately empower low population areas, leaving areas with high concentrations of people of color less power with less democracy.
Amendment 1 does not solve this problem. The partisan commission that would oversee redistricting needs only two Republican “no” votes to send it to the mostly Republican state judges to figure it out themselves, with no possible appeal. And this would be embedded in our state Constitution!
Pro-A1 “FairMapsVA” is awash in donations, with three-fourths of a million dollars already from just two sources. I expect TV ads extolling the values of A1 while hiding the true nature of its supporters. All the Republicans in our legislature voted for it; 14 of 15 members of the House of Delegates Black Caucus voted against it.
The Free Lance–Star printed a pro-A1 letter from a small Democratic committee under the misleading headline “Democrats endorse gerrymandering amendment.” More germane to this newspaper would be the Fredericksburg Democratic Committee’s overwhelming “No” on A1 vote.
This newspaper is not ignorant of the fact that the Democratic Party of Virginia urges a “No” vote on A1 and prompts all committees in the state to hand out sample ballots so marked. This newspaper is taking sides on the Nov. 3 ballot measure, which stacks the deck in favor of the GOP in perpetuity.
No on Amendment 1!
Shelley Pineo–Jensen
Fredericksburg
