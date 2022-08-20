Letter: Local news belongs on front page

Local news belongs on front page

Your Aug. 16 edition contained a letter to the editor from a Mr. Robert Lamb, who criticized your Aug. 9 edition, which had an AP article about the FBI raid on Trump on page 3, arguing that it should be front page news.

Perhaps, but I submit that The Free Lance–Star is a local paper, and its main job is to inform the local area about regional events.

While some may disagree, I find it uplifting to read front-page, positive local news, often about people or organizations helping others. These days, positive news is in short supply.

To be sure, showstopper articles (a subjective judgment) do make the front page, and I find the AP articles to be objective and about the right length. Regarding the Trump raid back on Aug. 9, I don’t believe many details were available, and I think the article said enough without droning on and becoming redundant.

Mr. Lamb is certainly entitled to his opinion. I simply wish to express another perspective. I truly hope the FLS isn’t in the tank, as it is an excellent source of local and state news.

Marion Dongieux

Montross