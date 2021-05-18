LETTER: Local residents need the music back

I saw the article about First Fridays [“Funding sought for new and improved First Friday program downtown,” May 16]. Whatever happened to the music downtown? The concerts, first at the Visitor’s Center, then in the parking lot by the river?

We have been working on this Riverside Park for a while now. Can we start the concerts up again? They were so much fun, with friends “catching up” (and we truly need this now), talking and dancing.