 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Local residents need the music back
0 comments

LETTER: Local residents need the music back

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Local residents need the music back

I saw the article about First Fridays [“Funding sought for new and improved First Friday program downtown,” May 16]. Whatever happened to the music downtown? The concerts, first at the Visitor’s Center, then in the parking lot by the river?

We have been working on this Riverside Park for a while now. Can we start the concerts up again? They were so much fun, with friends “catching up” (and we truly need this now), talking and dancing.

Let’s bring this back!

Cynthia Rose

Stafford

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert