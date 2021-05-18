LETTER: Local residents need the music back

Local residents need the music back
I saw the article about First Fridays [“Funding sought for new and improved First Friday program downtown,” May 16]. Whatever happened to the music downtown? The concerts, first at the Visitor’s Center, then in the parking lot by the river?
We have been working on this Riverside Park for a while now. Can we start the concerts up again? They were so much fun, with friends “catching up” (and we truly need this now), talking and dancing.
Let’s bring this back!
Cynthia Rose
Stafford