Letter: Local tax payment postmarked in Richmond nets penalties

Mail postmarked

in Richmond

nets penalties

I sympathize with Frank Tiernay in Locust Grove [“Follow your tax man on social media?” July 19]. I ran into a similar situation this week when I received penalty notices totaling $2,028.71 on real estate taxes. Spotsylvania real estate taxes were due on June 6. We wrote a check on June 3, and took it to the Fredericksburg Post Office drop box that same day, thinking that the envelope would be postmarked that day, well in advance of the due date.

To my surprise, I received the penalty notices two weeks later. In talking with Spotsylvania County Treasurer Larry Pritchett, it seems that Fredericksburg mail is postmarked in Richmond, and the postmarked date on my payment was June 8, five days after drop-off at the post office.

According to Pritchett, he has no authority to take any circumstances into consideration concerning late payments. The postmark rules the day. We all know how poorly the post office performs, and to place citizens in the position of being at the mercy of two large government agencies (post office and county) is grossly unfair.

Also, according to Pritchett, it is the citizen’s responsibility to make sure that the real estate taxes are paid on time even if the bill was not delivered or it is delayed for some reason. Again, this puts the taxpayer at a distinct disadvantage.

I intend to contact my House of Delegates representative, Tara Durant, and ask her to support legislation which would do two things:

1) Give the jurisdiction’s treasurer the ability to take into consideration certain circumstances, such as the payment history of the taxpayer.

2) Have the post offices’ “Proof of Mailing” certificate actually serve as proof of the mailing.

As the system now works, the taxpayer is at the mercy of two bureaucracies.

Joe Wilson

Fredericksburg