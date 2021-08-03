LETTER: Long EV roadtrips are just not practical

Long EV road trips are just not very practical

Now that the current administration’s policies have seen gasoline prices rise more than a dollar a gallon, some people are looking at electric cars. Mr. Charles Sharpless’ letter to the editor praised the use of electric cars, saying that long road trips are not a problem.

However, in the July 11, 2021, issue of the Washington Post, an article was written by someone who actually tried to do a road trip from the DMV to Georgia, pretty much debunking the viability of an easy trip.

Most electric cars have a range of less than 300 miles. The one exception is Tesla, claiming up to 400 miles, but that EV may not be in everyone’s budget. The person who made this trip had trouble finding chargers (some did not work well) and finding EV-friendly accommodations along the way. They also had trouble finding the correct type of chargers for their car.

The bottom line is that a trip that could be made by a regular car in one day took several days and additional expense for accommodations and meals. Since 75 percent of our energy is still coming from fossil fuels, even electric cars need fossil fuel.