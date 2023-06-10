Celebrating its 72nd year, the Potomac River Festival begins with a parade. Lots of towns have parades, but this parade is different. Different and deafening.

Firetrucks, often as many as 50, come from surrounding towns, cities, counties and states to flash lights, honk horns and blare sirens as raucously as mechanically possible. Full volume, full on. For an hour or longer, all sirens and lights run Category 5 nonstop. Onlookers gasp and grasp at their ears while the trucks flash, clamor, clang and compete to be most alarming.

The first time I stood curbside to watch, no one near gave any indication of the commotion to come. I thought, how bad can it be? It was. This parade promotes itself as loudest in the nation. It is unlike most small-town parades that feature school marching bands, waving politicians and crowned queens atop convertibles. No, this firemen’s parade is all show, tell and yell of fire and rescue apparatus.

With the help of the CBVFD Ladies Auxiliary, money is raised with pancake breakfasts and dinners of ham, cornbread and pie. Home-sewn quilts are raffled, toy drives sponsored and boxed donuts sold in support of these heroic individuals. The ladies (since 1908) have baked, cooked and crafted—turning all into dollars to help fund a second story for the firehouse and purchase appliances, pans and dishes for the kitchen, and more.

Yes, the Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department has noisy trucks, but these people also run hundreds of calls each year. All are volunteers, except for one. They commit themselves to their duties with tradition and honor. As the saying goes, they run into buildings most people run out of.

The Colonial Beach Firemen’s Parade may be the most glaring procession ever, but for good reason. Long may it wail.

Nancy Duggan

Colonial Beach