The June 2 column by Liam Denning in The Free Lance–Star gave financials for ExxonMobil carbon sequestration. The technicals are worth considering. Concentrating carbon dioxide for injection into underground reservoirs can work to stabilize atmospheric concentrations as long as it does not leak from the reservoir system.

Salt domes have held hydrocarbon gas-saturated oil for geologic time. CO2 is soluble in oil as well. How soluble is carbon dioxide in the oil remaining in depleted fields? How does this solubility change with temperature, pressure and oil type? (It’s hot underground.)

National Institute of Standards and Technology is the go-to organization to get the thermodynamics that would answer these questions. I hope readers will support that government organization and its science. I worked at ExxonMobil for 35 years.

William Wachter

Fredericksburg