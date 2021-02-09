LETTER: Look up for affordable housing downtown

Look up for affordable housing downtown

As you walk in our downtown district, your attention is drawn not only to the unique quaintness of the historic buildings and shops along our scenic main streets, but also to the second and third stories of these buildings, many of which go unused or function simply as storage.

As City Council considers density and affordable housing issues, it would seem appropriate to identify potentially affordable rental housing that could support those who frequent our shops, stores and restaurants. Such housing could attract local first responders and millennials, many of whom live away from the downtown district in order to find affordable housing.

Were the city to incentivize the owners of buildings that have the potential to include affordable apartments, perhaps with a multi-year moratorium on raising their property taxes, we could help meet the ongoing need for localized, affordable housing while increasing the number of residents shopping in our downtown area, and exposing even more people to the positive revitalization of this neighborhood as part of “America’s Most Historic City.”

Any parking issues could be met by allowing such new residents reduced monthly access to our city parking garages.